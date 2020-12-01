TVS Motor sales in November 2020 grows by 21%

The Company's total exports registered 74,074 units in the month of November 2020 as against 74,060 units in November 2019. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 10% with 63,730 units in November 2020 as against 58,128 units in November 2019. The exports were adversely affected due to the unavailability of containers and impact on operations of Chennai port on account of Cyclone Nivar in the last week of November 2020.