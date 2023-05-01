TVS Motor sales rise 4% to 3.06 lakh units in April

TVS Motor Company on Monday reported a 4 per cent rise in total sales to 3,06,224 units in April 2023 compared to 2,95,308 units in the same month last year.
TVS Motor Company on Monday reported a 4 per cent rise in total sales to 3,06,224 units in April 2023 compared to 2,95,308 units in the same month last year.
Total two-wheeler sales grew by 5 per cent to 2,94,786 units in April 2023 as compared 2,80,022 units in April 2022. While, domestic sales rose by 29 per cent to 2,32,956 units from 1,80,553 units in the year-ago period, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.
Total two-wheeler sales grew by 5 per cent to 2,94,786 units in April 2023 as compared 2,80,022 units in April 2022. While, domestic sales rose by 29 per cent to 2,32,956 units from 1,80,553 units in the year-ago period, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.
Motorcycle registered growth of 10 per cent to 152,365 units in April 2023 from 139,027 units in April 2022. Scooter sales registered a growth of 5% with sales increasing from 102,209 units in the month of April 2022 to 107,496 units in April 2023.
Motorcycle registered growth of 10 per cent to 152,365 units in April 2023 from 139,027 units in April 2022. Scooter sales registered a growth of 5% with sales increasing from 102,209 units in the month of April 2022 to 107,496 units in April 2023.
The sale of electric scooter TVS iQube Electric has recorded a sales of 1,00,000 units. TVS iQube Electric registered sales of 6,227 units in April 2023 as against sales of 1,420 units in April 2022.
The sale of electric scooter TVS iQube Electric has recorded a sales of 1,00,000 units. TVS iQube Electric registered sales of 6,227 units in April 2023 as against sales of 1,420 units in April 2022.
“The production for April 2023 was constrained due to AIS156 changeover and supply chain challenges, TVS Motor is confident of ramping up from the month of May 2023. The order book for TVS iQube continues to be very robust and TVS Motor will retain the growth momentum," said TVS Motor in its regulatory filing.
“The production for April 2023 was constrained due to AIS156 changeover and supply chain challenges, TVS Motor is confident of ramping up from the month of May 2023. The order book for TVS iQube continues to be very robust and TVS Motor will retain the growth momentum," said TVS Motor in its regulatory filing.
On the export front, the company said overseas shipments were at 71,663 units last month as against 113,427 units April 2022 with two-wheeler exports at 61,830 units, down from 99,489 units in the year ago-month.
On the export front, the company said overseas shipments were at 71,663 units last month as against 113,427 units April 2022 with two-wheeler exports at 61,830 units, down from 99,489 units in the year ago-month.
Three-wheeler sales were at 11,438 units in April 2023 as against 15,286 units in the same month last year, it said.
Three-wheeler sales were at 11,438 units in April 2023 as against 15,286 units in the same month last year, it said.
The shares was trading 0.35 per cent up at ₹1,135.95 on BSE.
The shares was trading 0.35 per cent up at ₹1,135.95 on BSE.