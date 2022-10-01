Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  TVS Motor sees 9% rise in total sales at 379,011 units in September

TVS Motor sees 9% rise in total sales at 379,011 units in September

TVS Motors will incur a capital expenditure of `200 crore for new product development, chief financial officer S.G. Murali said. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint
1 min read . 05:20 PM ISTLivemint

The company had sold a total of 347,156 units in September last year

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

TVS Motor Company on Saturday reported a 9 per cent increase in total sales at 379,011 units in September.

TVS Motor Company on Saturday reported a 9 per cent increase in total sales at 379,011 units in September.

The company had sold a total of 347,156 units in September last year, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

The company had sold a total of 347,156 units in September last year, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Last month, total two-wheelers sales grew by 9 per cent to 361,729 units as compared to 332,511 units in the year-ago period.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Domestic two-wheeler sales increased by 16 per cent to 283,878 units from 244,084 units in the year ago period, it added.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.