TVS Motor sees 9% rise in total sales at 379,011 units in September
The company had sold a total of 347,156 units in September last year
TVS Motor Company on Saturday reported a 9 per cent increase in total sales at 379,011 units in September.
The company had sold a total of 347,156 units in September last year, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.
Last month, total two-wheelers sales grew by 9 per cent to 361,729 units as compared to 332,511 units in the year-ago period.
Domestic two-wheeler sales increased by 16 per cent to 283,878 units from 244,084 units in the year ago period, it added.