TVS Motor to cover cost of covid-19 jabs for all its employees

TVS Motor Co Ltd on Saturday announced decision to provide Covid-19 vaccines to around 35,000 employees and their immediate family members in the coming months. The Venu Srinivasan led company will bear the entire cost of the entire vaccination process.

With this decision, TVS Motor Co. now joins a host of other companies like JSW Steel, Reliance Industries Ltd and others, who have decided to provide Covid-19 vaccines to all of their employees.

“At TVS Motor Company, we place paramount importance on holistic employee well-being. We have strived to provide complete support to our employees and their extended family members through the pandemic, ranging from apps for emergency requirements, doctor-on-call, Covid-19 awareness communication and mental wellness programmes. With this vaccination drive, we continue our endeavour to prioritise the health and safety of all our employees and their families," said R AnandaKrishnan, executive vice-president, human resources, TVS Motor Company.

According to the company this vaccination drive is in line with the ongoing government guidelines and will cover 35,000 direct and indirect company employees across the country. In the initial phase, the vaccine will be made available to all employees and their families above the age of 60 and 45 years or older suffering from certain medical conditions.

In the above-mentioned initiative, employees and their immediate relatives of five companies - TVS Motor Co. Ltd, Sundaram Clayton Ltd, TVS Credit Services Ltd, Sundaram Auto Components Ltd, Emerald Haven Realty Ltd – will be covered.

To efficiently run their production lines, it is imperative for automakers and their suppliers to reduce cases of Covid-19 in their factory and office premises. Hence, most of them are offering to vaccinate as many employees as possible to ensure smooth running of their operations as a time demand is inching back to normalcy.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via