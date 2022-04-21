TVS Motor to infuse additional 100 million pounds in UK's Norton Motorcycle

Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company said, "TVS Motor Company is excited to announce an investment of about £100 million in Norton Motorcycle, the iconic British brand we had acquired in 2020. Some of these investments have already been made, leading to the creation of a world-class facility and the imminent launch of a re-engineered V4 SV and 961 Commando. A world-class team led by Robert Hentschel is working to bring Norton back to its rightful place."