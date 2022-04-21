TVS Motor to infuse additional 100 million pounds in UK's Norton Motorcycle

TVS Motor to infuse additional 100 million pounds in UK's Norton Motorcycle2 min read . 05:57 PM IST
- Norton Motorcycles’ new global headquarters houses state-of-the-art manufacturing capability and the company’s new global design and R&D hub.
The 2wheelers and 3wheelers manufacturing giant, TVS Motor on Thursday announced an additional investment of a whopping £100 million in the UK-based Norton Motorcycles. Notably, this investment will lead up to job opportunities and also create a world-class facility. Also, the funding will lead to the imminent launch of a re-engineered V4 SV and 961 Commando among other exciting products.
Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company said, "TVS Motor Company is excited to announce an investment of about £100 million in Norton Motorcycle, the iconic British brand we had acquired in 2020. Some of these investments have already been made, leading to the creation of a world-class facility and the imminent launch of a re-engineered V4 SV and 961 Commando. A world-class team led by Robert Hentschel is working to bring Norton back to its rightful place."
Venu further said, "This investment will be towards electrification, cutting edge technology, world-class vehicles, manufacturing, sustainability & the future of mobility. This is expected to create 250-300 direct jobs over the next 3 years and another 500-800 indirect jobs across the supply chain."
"The investments, spread over the next few years, will result in an exciting range of products for the global market," Venu said.
A brand new facility has already been set up at Solar Park, Solihull, the UK, which houses Norton’s state-of-the-art manufacturing capability and the company’s new global design and R&D hub, Venu highlighted.
On the occasion, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “Trade and investment between the UK and India are creating good jobs and sustaining livelihoods in both of our countries. I’m very pleased that TVS Motor Company has decided to join the legions of Indian companies investing in the UK, boosting our future mobility sector and driving economic growth."
Norton Motorcycles’ new global headquarters houses state-of-the-art manufacturing capability and the company’s new global design and R&D hub. This forms a key part of Norton’s strategic growth plan on its journey to becoming a leading player in luxury and high-performance motorcycles.
Norton Motorcycles manufacturing facility has been engineered to be highly sustainable and minimise waste.
In a statement, TVS Motor stated that this new facility is supported by the West Midlands Growth partnership, and the UK Government, and is a shining example of Anglo-Indian cooperation. Norton Motorcycles is focused on bringing a renowned British motorcycle marque back to world-class levels of global business performance.
Norton Motorcycles has defined its new brand approach that prepares it for an exciting and sustainable future.
On BSE, TVS Motor shares closed at ₹658.10 apiece up by 0.98%.