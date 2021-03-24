TVS Motors declares second interim dividend of Rs. 1.40 per share for FY21

"The second interim dividend declared will be paid on or after 9 April 2021, to those shareholders, who hold shares in physical form and / or in electronic form and whose names appear in the Register of Members and / or Depositories respectively, as at the close of working hours on 2 April 2021, being the Record Date fixed by the company for this purpose," the company said in a regulatory filing.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}