TVS Motors Q3 preview: Revenue to grow, volume to remain flat2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 11:32 PM IST
Two-wheelers major’s standalone revenue from operations in Q3FY23 is likely to see a growth of 7.3 per cent while PAT to increase by 17 per cent
Two-wheeler maker TVS Motors is expected to post growth in revenue while profit is also likely to grow though EBITDA margins is to remain largely flat. TVS Motors will declare it December quarter results 24 January,2023.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×