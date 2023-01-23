TVS Motors Q3 preview: Revenue to grow, volume to remain flat

Two-wheelers major’s standalone revenue from operations in Q3FY23 is likely to see a growth of 7.3 per cent at ₹6,119.9 crore against ₹5,706 crore earned during the same period a year ago. The company’s Q3 profit after taxes (PAT) is expected to jump 17.7 per cent at ₹339.4 crore in Q3FY23 vs ₹288.3 crore during Q3FY22, according to Sharekhan.

