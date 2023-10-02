TVS Motors September sales grow 6% YoY to 4.2 lakh units

TVS Motor Company , the two-and three-wheeler manufacturer, reported a growth of 6% in total sales for the month September 2023 at 402,553 units as against 379,011 units in the same month last year.

The company’s total two-wheelers grew 7% to 386,955 units in September 2023 from 361,729 units in September 2022. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 6% YoY to 300,493 units during the month.

Motorcycle sales rose 10% to 186,438 units from 169,322 units, while scooter sales increased 8% to 155,526 units from 144,356 units, YoY.

The company sold 20,356 units of TVS iQube Electric in September 2023 as against sales of 4,923 units in September 2022.

Three-wheeler sales declined to 15,598 units as against 17,282 units in September 2022.

Total exports registered a growth of 8% with sales increasing from 92,975 units in September 2022 to 100,294 units in September 2023.

Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 11% to 86,462 units in September 2023. Both retails and dispatch have begun to improve in the IB markets, the company said.

Meanwhile, during the second quarter of FY24, two-wheelers posted a growth of 6% with sales of 10.31 lakh units as against sales of 9.77 lakh units in the second quarter FY23. Three-wheeler sales declined to 0.43 lakh units in Q3FY24 from 0.51 lakh units, YoY.

On Friday, TVS Motor Company share price ended 0.02% lower at ₹1,523.00 apiece on the BSE.

