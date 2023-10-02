TVS Motors September sales grow 6% YoY to 4.2 lakh units
TVS Motor's total two-wheelers grew 7% to 386,955 units in September 2023 from 361,729 units in September 2022. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 6% YoY to 300,493 units during the month.
TVS Motor Company, the two-and three-wheeler manufacturer, reported a growth of 6% in total sales for the month September 2023 at 402,553 units as against 379,011 units in the same month last year.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message