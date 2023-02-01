Two- wheeler and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company registered sales of 275,115 units in January 2023, as per data released on Monday. The sales rose by 3 per cent as the company registered sales of 266,788 units in year ago period.

Its two-wheeler sales registered growth of 4 per cent increasing to 264,710 units in January 2023 from 254,139 units in year ago aided by 29 per cent growth in domestic two-wheeler to 216,471 units in January 2023 from 167,795 units in January 2022, said TVS Motor.

The company's motorcycle registered sales declined by 12 per cent to 121,042 units in January 2023 as against 137,630 units in January 2022, while scooter sales registered a growth of 32% with sales increasing to 106,537 units in January 2023 from 80,580 units January 2022.

TVS iQube Electric recorded its highest ever sales of 12,169 units in January 2023 as against sales of 1,529 units in January 2022.

However, exports was down by 41.7 per cent to 57,024 units in January 2023 as against 97,858 units January 2022.

"Given the macro-economic uncertainties in a few international markets, the company has reduced stock to enable the channel partners. Customer retails continue to be well ahead of the despatches. With reduced distributor stocks and improved retails, the Company is optimistic of improving despatches in the forthcoming months," said TVS Motors in its regulatory filing.

TVS Motor Company's shares were down by 1.87 per cent to ₹1,017.90 on BSE.