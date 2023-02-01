TVS Motors total sales rise by 3% to 2.75 lakh units in January
It registered a growth of 29 per cent growth in domestic two-wheeler to 216,471 units in January 2023 from 167,795 units in January 2022,
Two- wheeler and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company registered sales of 275,115 units in January 2023, as per data released on Monday. The sales rose by 3 per cent as the company registered sales of 266,788 units in year ago period.
