TVS's ₹2,000-crore Norton gamble is set for the market test

TVS Motor Co. Ltd has booked nearly ₹2,000 crore in losses at its British premium motorcycle brand, The Norton Motorcycle Co., since acquiring it in 2020—equivalent to about one-fifth of its profit over the past six years.
While India's third-largest two-wheeler maker made ₹9,993 crore in profits over 2020-21 to 2025-26, the legacy brand lost ₹1,976 crore during the period, a review of its annual reports showed.
Norton incurred the highest loss in FY26 at ₹723 crore post-tax, ahead of its global relaunch with a new line-up in July. It announced the rollout of the first Atlas models at TVS's Hosur manufacturing facility on 24 June.
The losses reflect the Hosur-based two-wheeler company's aggressive push to strengthen its premium positioning in domestic and global markets, with TVS chairman and managing director Sudarshan Venu closely tracking developments since taking over from Ralf Speth in August 2025.