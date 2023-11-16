Indian auto maker, TVS, has entered into an agreement with Emil Frey to mark its entry in the European markets

To mark its entry into the European market, TVS Motors signed an agreement with Emil Frey for the import and distribution of two-wheelers, the company said in its stock exchange filing on Thursday.

The Zurich-based Emil Frey is one of the largest automobile importers and retailers in Europe with strong ties with leading automotive brands across the region. Under the agreement, Emil Frey will be responsible for the distribution of TVS products in selected countries.

The partnership will help TVS in expanding its reach in Europe by leveraging an extensive distribution network and deep market insights in Europe.

France will be the first country for the launch of TVS two-wheelers under the agreement. In France, TVS Motor will launch its range of products including ICE and EV models starting in January 2024.

"This strategic alliance with Emil Frey is a crucial step in our global expansion strategy. Europe will be a key market for us, and through this partnership, we aim to bring our cutting-edge products closer to European customers," said TVS Motor Company MD Sudarshan Venu.

"I am very proud that TVS Motors Company is relying on our expertise in the European market and using our distribution network to bring their great products to customers. Our two companies complement each other perfectly and I look forward to seeing this partnership flourish," said Lorenz Frey-HilƟ, Director of Emil Frey Group.

TVS Motors shares closed 0.68% higher at ₹1684.10 per share on BSE on Thursday.

About the TVS products to be sold in Europe TVS products like Jupiter 125, NTORO, Raider, iQube S, Ronin, Apache RR 310, and Apache RTR 310, will be made available for sale in European markets. At present, TVS Motors is already selling its two-wheelers in 80-plus countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Exports comprise nearly 25 percent of the company's business as of the first half of the current fiscal.

