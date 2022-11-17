TVS SCS secures long-term contract from the UK’s Dennis Eagle for aftermarket services

TVS SCS provides systems for business reporting, preparing workshop quotations, and an electronic parts catalogue for aftermarket part identification and ordering.
MUMBAI: TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS), an integrated supply chain solutions provider, on Thursday announced the renewal of a key business deal with Dennis Eagle Ltd., the UK, for a period of five years. The renewed contract will be effective 1 July 2023.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
MUMBAI: TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS), an integrated supply chain solutions provider, on Thursday announced the renewal of a key business deal with Dennis Eagle Ltd., the UK, for a period of five years. The renewed contract will be effective 1 July 2023.
Dennis Eagle is engaged in design and manufacture of pioneering refuse collection vehicles in the UK. Through the extension of this contract, TVS SCS’s UK division will continue to add value in their aftermarket service and supply of spare parts to Dennis Eagle
Dennis Eagle is engaged in design and manufacture of pioneering refuse collection vehicles in the UK. Through the extension of this contract, TVS SCS’s UK division will continue to add value in their aftermarket service and supply of spare parts to Dennis Eagle
Ravi Viswanathan, managing director, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, said, “Our strong relationship with Dennis Eagle, over the last 16 years, and the extension of this contract demonstrates our commitment to aligning with our customer’s business needs through operational efficiency, and a collaboration-based approach. Our solutions are targeted towards consistently delivering higher accuracy and achieving customers’ key performance indicators. We believe our capabilities and the use of cutting-edge technology have helped us in deepening our relationship with our customers as we continue to deliver value."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The aftermarket parts service provided by TVS SCS include Product Data Management; Sourcing; Purchasing and Supplier Management; Stocking and Distribution, Next-day delivery throughout the UK and delivery to export markets. It also includes creation of technical manuals and catalogue illustrations. TVS SCS provides systems for business reporting, preparing workshop quotations, and an electronic parts catalogue for aftermarket part identification and ordering.
Andrew Jones, CEO, TVS SCS Europe, said, “This is a tremendous endorsement of the TVS SCS approach to develop long term relationships with our clients and align our business objectives. We believe that we have, over the years, worked in partnership to deliver year-on-year growth by ensuring consistent high levels of parts availability.
Dennis Eagle, part of the Terberg Environmental Group, is committed to the continued development of innovative solutions for the waste and recycling market, and provides complete vehicle solutions, producing refuse collection bodies, chassis and bin lifts. Dennis Eagle manufactures over 1,000 units per year for local authorities in the UK and private sector contractors. In addition, it has a continually expanding customer base overseas, including continental Europe, Scandinavia, Australia and the US.