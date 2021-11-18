Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  TVS Supply Chain acquires controlling stake in FIT 3PL Warehousing

TVS Supply Chain acquires controlling stake in FIT 3PL Warehousing

This transaction will strengthen the existing pan-India presence of TVS SCS.
2 min read . 06:02 PM IST Livemint

  • TVS SCS has acquired 69.1% in FIT 3PL from FIT Consulting and Services Private Limited

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mumbai: TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS), an integrated supply chain solutions provider, has acquired Bengaluru-based FIT 3PL Warehousing Private Limited (FIT 3PL), an end-to-end contract logistics services provider.

Mumbai: TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS), an integrated supply chain solutions provider, has acquired Bengaluru-based FIT 3PL Warehousing Private Limited (FIT 3PL), an end-to-end contract logistics services provider.

TVS SCS has acquired 69.1% in FIT 3PL from FIT Consulting and Services Private Limited. This transaction will strengthen the existing pan-India presence of TVS SCS through the addition of more than 1.5 mn sq. ft of warehouse space, unlocking new levels of efficiency and synergies.

TVS SCS has acquired 69.1% in FIT 3PL from FIT Consulting and Services Private Limited. This transaction will strengthen the existing pan-India presence of TVS SCS through the addition of more than 1.5 mn sq. ft of warehouse space, unlocking new levels of efficiency and synergies.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

FIT 3PL is one of the few independent Indian logistics companies with pan India presence and has consistently delivered strong and profitable revenue growth over the years.

Ravi Viswanathan, joint managing director, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, said, “Our full range of technology capabilities can be leveraged to increase cross-selling and up-selling opportunities, and provide solutions for all new and existing customers of FIT 3PL. This acquisition will advance TVS SCS’ technology position by adding scale and empowering customers to optimize their supply chains using the power of emerging technologies."

Set up in 1997, FIT 3PL, a full-fledged 3PL company, provides end-to-end contract logistics services to over 70 customers across sectors such as office automation, FMCG, e-commerce, retail, auto & engineering and hi-tech. FIT 3PL’s pan-India presence and the network includes 60 plus facilities managing more than 1.5 mn. sq. ft of space across 30 cities in India at high occupancy. 

The warehouses are located in Tier 1 & Tier 2 cities with proximity to major industrial zones, ICDs and warehousing hubs. Earlier known as Jayem Warehousing Private Limited, the company was rebranded as FIT 3PL Warehousing Private Limited in 2020.

The company has a two-pronged approach to sustainable growth by operating in the 3PL-Warehousing space which is a high-growth sector and the road transportation space that is a huge market in itself. Within warehousing, the company is focused on white goods, which is on a high growth trajectory. With a well-entrenched network across India, the company will be able to cater to the surge in demand originating from any geography, it said.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Most current covid hotspot countries are opening up, bu ...

There’s a New Kid on the Green Hydrogen Block

Sensex Trades Lower Tracking Weak Global Cues; Paytm Sh ...

Global funds could help with your child's higher educat ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!