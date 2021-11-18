TVS Supply Chain acquires controlling stake in FIT 3PL Warehousing

The company has a two-pronged approach to sustainable growth by operating in the 3PL-Warehousing space which is a high-growth sector and the road transportation space that is a huge market in itself. Within warehousing, the company is focused on white goods, which is on a high growth trajectory. With a well-entrenched network across India, the company will be able to cater to the surge in demand originating from any geography, it said.