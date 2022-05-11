TVS Supply Chain likely to explore acquisitions from IPO proceeds

“In our early days, very quickly we realized that it is not possible for us to be able to build a good business, with all the capabilities, unless we were able to acquire those capabilities from the developed markets because that is where the level of outsourcing and the concept of logistics was well understood. So starting from 2004, but mainly from 2008, we went ahead and acquired companies in the UK for the aftermarket side of the business; in the US for the production supply chain side of the business. And then post 2015, we went into the Asia side for building the network," said R. Dinesh, vice-chairman of TVS Supply Chain.