Global biz reset done, TVS Supply Chain now eyes margin boost

TVS SCS is also experimenting with handling basic assembly of components for two of its industrial clients in the US. The company already handles component procurement and warehousing for these clients and now it will do basic assembly of some of these and ship aggregates to the clients. The margins from this business are much richer than from logistics, Viswanathan said. If this business proves feasible at scale, it would be another growth lever for the future, in geographies including India, he said.