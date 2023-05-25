New Delhi: The National Council of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), on Thursday elected R. Dinesh, Executive Vice Chairman, TVS Supply Chain Solutions as the President of the industry body for 2023-24.

Sanjiv Puri of ITC Limited has assumed the position of president-designate, and Rajiv Memani has been appointed as the vice president.

Dinesh, a fourth generation of the TVS group assumed office and took over from Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv Ltd. He has been associated with the CII for many years, serving at the state, regional, and national levels.

In 1995, he founded TVS Supply Chain Solutions, formerly known as TVS Logistics, and under his leadership, the company has experienced remarkable growth, becoming a billion-dollar enterprise. Today, it operates across continents, serving customers in over 50 countries.

Recognized for his outstanding contributions, he has received numerous accolades throughout his career. A CII statement said Dinesh has won many awards including ‘Icon of the Year’ from ICT Academy of Tamil Nadu for the year 2018, Entrepreneur of the Year Award for ‘Services’ category by Ernst & Young in 2017. He is also the recipient of TiECON’s “Next Gen Entrepreneur of the Year 2014" award and ‘Emerging Entrepreneur’ award by CII in 2010.

The statement also said that Puri has driven an extensive strategy reset to define new vectors of growth for each business with greater focus on consumer-centricity, agility, resilience and innovation to build an even more competitive, future-ready, climate positive and inclusive enterprise.