TVS Supply Chain’s R. Dinesh takes over as CII president1 min read . Updated: 25 May 2023, 09:16 PM IST
Sanjiv Puri of ITC Limited has assumed the position of president-designate, and Rajiv Memani has been appointed as the vice president
New Delhi: The National Council of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), on Thursday elected R. Dinesh, Executive Vice Chairman, TVS Supply Chain Solutions as the President of the industry body for 2023-24.
