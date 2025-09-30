TVS Supply Chain Solutions expands footprint in North America

In a significant development within the supply chain management sector, TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited has announced the inauguration of a new state-of-the-art facility in Waterloo, Iowa, which is poised to enhance its operational capabilities in the United States. This expansion aligns with the company's ambitious growth objectives and underscores its commitment to serving local manufacturers more effectively.

Growth Trajectory and Revenue Aspirations TVS SCS North America has demonstrated remarkable growth, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20% over the past four years. The company is now targeting a revenue milestone of $500 million, a goal that reflects both its strong performance and the increasing demand for integrated supply chain solutions in the region. The strategic expansion into the U.S. market is a critical component of this growth strategy.

New Facility Details The newly inaugurated facility spans 225,000 square feet and is equipped with advanced automation and robotics technology.

Ravi Viswanathan, the Managing Director of TVS Supply Chain Solutions, emphasized the facility's role in exemplifying the future of supply chain management. “Our new facility in Iowa embodies the future of supply chain management,” Viswanathan said.

“With 95% of its capacity already committed, the facility is a testament to the strong demand for our services and the trust our clients place in our capabilities. Equipped with advanced automation and robotic technology, this facility is designed to maximize operational efficiency, reduce lead times, and deliver unparalleled service quality. These advanced technologies enable us to serve our clients’ evolving needs with agility and precision, positioning us to achieve faster and stronger growth in the U.S. market,” he added.

This facility is designed to support various manufacturing services, including value-added assembly, kitting, sequencing, and just-in-time delivery.

Facility Features The Waterloo facility includes significant features that enhance operational efficiency. It encompasses 6,800 square feet of office space, a driver's lounge, and 30 loading dock doors along with two drive-in doors. These elements are designed to facilitate smooth logistics operations and improve service delivery for clients.

The inauguration ceremony took place in the presence of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart.

“We are committed to further expanding our presence in the U.S. and investing in state-of-the-art facilities to better serve our clients,” said Richard Vieites, CEO of North America & Europe, TVS Supply Chain Solutions.