TVS to double electric two-wheeler sales by March; lines up multiple launches1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 11:09 PM IST
New Delhi: TVS Motor Co
New Delhi: TVS Motor Co. aims to double its electric two-wheeler sales by March and launch a range of new products, from 5kWh to 25kWh, to expand its iQube line within the next 12-18 months, a senior executive said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×