TVS to double electric two-wheeler sales by March; lines up multiple launches

TVS is increasing its network footprint to 200 dealers in 110 cities. On possible rationalization of costs and customer acceptance in a post-FAME-II subsidy scenario, TVS Motor told analysts, “Customer acceptance for iQube is very good. If the volume is good, and we see that it continues growing, it can help us support the cost. Once we get the volumes, there will be a transformation in cell costs, chemistries, and we’ll be able to improve every other aspect of cost."