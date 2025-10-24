TVS eyes shift to top gear with plans for Norton's revival
TVS Motor Co aims to enhance Norton Motorcycles' global presence. It has invested ₹1,000 crore in reviving the brand and will debut four models at EICMA 2025 in Milan.
New Delhi: TVS Motor Co is revving up its global ambitions through Norton Motorcycles, the British marquee brand it acquired five years ago. Chairman and managing director Sudarshan Venu told Mint the company plans to launch six new models by the end of 2026 and scale Norton's annual sales to 20,000 units over time, as part of a ₹1,000-crore revival drive aimed at positioning the brand at the heart of TVS’s premium and international play.