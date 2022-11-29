TVS-backed Ultraviolette eyes exports to US, Europe

“We optimised our price for the upfront ex-showroom - this sentence is wrong. Please change it to - We are trying to optimise for a certain upfront ex-showroom price. So when we talk about a 7.1kwH pack, people will not even expect this much at the price point we have. In North America, for instance, such motorcycles start at $10,000. We wanted to make sure we meet certain ex-showroom price targets, and therefore we have lots of options on offer, like extended warranty. At this price point, the base model has twice the battery capacity of anything in the market", Rajmohan said.