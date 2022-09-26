Tweak in compliance rules to aid over 1.2 million firms

Entities classified as small companies, according to rules under the Companies Act, do not have to submit cash flow statement as part of financial statements. They are also allowed to file an abridged annual return. They are also not required to mandatorily carry out auditor rotation. The annual return of small companies can be signed by a company secretary and, where there is no company secretary, it can be endorsed by one of the directors of the company. Also, the auditor of a small company is not required to report on adequacy of internal financial controls and its operating effectiveness in his report.

