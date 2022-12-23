Soon after Elon Musk announced the new feature of rolling out View Count on Twitter , the billionaire said that tweets are read ‘100 times’ more than they are liked. The users can now see how many times a tweet has been seen on the microblogging site.

“Tweets are read ~100 times more than they are liked," Musk wrote on Twitter.

Tweets are read ~100 times more than they are liked — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 23, 2022

“Twitter is rolling out View Count, so you can see how many times a tweet has been seen! This is normal for video," the new Twit Chief tweeted on December 22.

"Shows how much more alive Twitter is than it may seem, as over 90% of Twitter users read, but don’t tweet, reply or like, as those are public actions," he added.

Recently, several users posted screenshots of tweets which highlighted four options instead of three on their screens. Hence, the view count option was visible in these screenshots alongside Retweets, Quote Tweets and Likes.

However, it is not clear which platform has got these features such as iPhone, Android or web. Moreover, only few users could spot this feature and not every Twitter user has received it.

Meanwhile, Musk has also unveiled a unique feature on Twitter that is essentially designed for investors, traders, financial experts, and organisations. Musk-led Twitter will help users to view charts and graphs of major stocks, exchange tarded funds (ETFs), and cryptocurrencies, all within a tweet.

The Twitter Business handle has explained this new feature on the platform itself. So when you tweet an abbreviation of a major stock with a "$" symbol in front of it, that stock will automatically become clickable.

And, it will take the user to the search results about that stock, which will showcase the pricing graph and other data about it.