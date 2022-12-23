Home / Companies / News /  ‘Tweets are read 100 times more than they are liked’: Elon Musk

Soon after Elon Musk announced the new feature of rolling out View Count on Twitter, the billionaire said that tweets are read ‘100 times’ more than they are liked. The users can now see how many times a tweet has been seen on the microblogging site.

“Tweets are read ~100 times more than they are liked," Musk wrote on Twitter.

“Twitter is rolling out View Count, so you can see how many times a tweet has been seen! This is normal for video," the new Twit Chief tweeted on December 22. 

"Shows how much more alive Twitter is than it may seem, as over 90% of Twitter users read, but don’t tweet, reply or like, as those are public actions," he added. 

Recently, several users posted screenshots of tweets which highlighted four options instead of three on their screens. Hence, the view count option was visible in these screenshots alongside Retweets, Quote Tweets and Likes.

However, it is not clear which platform has got these features such as iPhone, Android or web. Moreover, only few users could spot this feature and not every Twitter user has received it.

Meanwhile, Musk has also unveiled a unique feature on Twitter that is essentially designed for investors, traders, financial experts, and organisations. Musk-led Twitter will help users to view charts and graphs of major stocks, exchange tarded funds (ETFs), and cryptocurrencies, all within a tweet.

MINT PREMIUM See All

The Twitter Business handle has explained this new feature on the platform itself. So when you tweet an abbreviation of a major stock with a "$" symbol in front of it, that stock will automatically become clickable. 

And, it will take the user to the search results about that stock, which will showcase the pricing graph and other data about it.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout