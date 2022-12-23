‘Tweets are read 100 times more than they are liked’: Elon Musk1 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 12:28 PM IST
The users can now see how many times a tweet has been seen on Twitter.
Soon after Elon Musk announced the new feature of rolling out View Count on Twitter, the billionaire said that tweets are read ‘100 times’ more than they are liked. The users can now see how many times a tweet has been seen on the microblogging site.