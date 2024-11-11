Twist in JioHotstar domain saga: Dubai siblings make fresh offer to Reliance

After purchasing the JioHotstar domain from a Delhi-based developer, Dubai-based siblings Jainam and Jivika are now willing to give it to Reliance for free.

Riya R Alex
Updated11 Nov 2024, 04:01 PM IST
Jainam and Jivika Jain are offering the JioHotstar domain name to Reliance.
Jainam and Jivika Jain are offering the JioHotstar domain name to Reliance.

Dubai-based siblings Jainam Jain and Jivika Jain recently purchased the JioHotstar domain from a Delhi-based developer and are now willing to give it to Reliance for free. 

In a statement on their website, 13-year-old Jainam and 10-year-old Jivika clarified that the decision was made independently, without any pressure from anybody.

“With all the discussions happening, we now think it might be best for Team Reliance to have this domain, if they want it. We are happy to give jiohotstar.com to them for free, with all the proper paperwork. To be clear, this is entirely our choice. No one from Reliance or any legal group has contacted us or pressured us in any way. We made this decision on our own, without any pressure from friends, family, or anyone else,” Jainam and Jivika said.

Also Read | JioHotstar domain saga: Meet Jainam and Jivika Jain, Dubai siblings, new owners

They provided contact details, inviting Reliance to reach out to them if they were interested. 

“If Reliance is interested, they can contact us at jainam@1xl.com or jivika@1xl.com, and we will handle the transfer smoothly. If they are not interested, that’s okay too. We will continue to share updates about our journey and work,” they added.

Previously, the siblings bought the domain from a Delhi-based app developer reportedly to help him with his education

Also Read | JioHotstar domain saga sees new twist! Delhi techie’s ₹1 cr quest fades, but…

Questions on buying domain name

They addressed the speculation surrounding the domain name and clarified that they did not want to create controversy or grab attention.

“Today, we want to share an important update about jiohotstar.com, a domain we bought some time ago. For those who don’t know, we bought this domain from a young developer in Delhi to help him with his education. This was part of our efforts to support and uplift others,” they said.

Also Read | Delhi techies’ unique pitch for college fund ,offers to sell JioHotstar domain

“Over the last few weeks, there has been a lot of talk and even some videos about why we own the domain and if it connects to a possible business deal between Jio and Hotstar. We want to clear up any confusion: we never expected this attention and never meant to cause any controversy. Our only goal was to support the developer and share our seva (service) journey,” they added.

However, they initially considered selling the domain name after receiving multiple offers.

In their statement, the siblings noted that although they received numerous offers, many turned out to be fake. While some genuine offers “offered a lot of money,” they ultimately decided not to sell the domain to anyone.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Nov 2024, 04:01 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsTwist in JioHotstar domain saga: Dubai siblings make fresh offer to Reliance

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    NTPC share price

    392.45
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -5.25 (-1.32%)

    Tata Motors share price

    804.75
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -0.95 (-0.12%)

    ICICI Bank share price

    1,269.15
    03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    9.8 (0.78%)

    Tata Steel share price

    144.95
    03:42 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -2.6 (-1.76%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Wipro share price

    572.25
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    3.4 (0.6%)

    Federal Bank share price

    207.75
    03:51 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    1 (0.48%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    729.45
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -3.6 (-0.49%)

    Page Industries share price

    47,349.95
    03:29 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -637.85 (-1.33%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Asian Paints share price

    2,542.65
    03:44 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -226.6 (-8.18%)

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,890.15
    03:53 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -165.65 (-8.06%)

    UPL share price

    515.10
    03:47 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -42.5 (-7.62%)

    Aarti Industries share price

    439.55
    03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -35.2 (-7.41%)
    More from Top Losers

    Biocon share price

    348.85
    03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    27.6 (8.59%)

    Borosil Renewables share price

    503.10
    03:40 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    37.5 (8.05%)

    ITI share price

    327.40
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    23.8 (7.84%)

    Power Finance Corp share price

    481.60
    03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    32.15 (7.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,775.00-600.00
      Chennai
      78,781.00-600.00
      Delhi
      78,933.00-600.00
      Kolkata
      78,785.00-600.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.