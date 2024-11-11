Twist in JioHotstar domain saga: Dubai siblings make fresh offer to Reliance

After purchasing the JioHotstar domain from a Delhi-based developer, Dubai-based siblings Jainam and Jivika are now willing to give it to Reliance for free.

Dubai-based siblings Jainam Jain and Jivika Jain recently purchased the JioHotstar domain from a Delhi-based developer and are now willing to give it to Reliance for free. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a statement on their website, 13-year-old Jainam and 10-year-old Jivika clarified that the decision was made independently, without any pressure from anybody.

“With all the discussions happening, we now think it might be best for Team Reliance to have this domain, if they want it. We are happy to give jiohotstar.com to them for free, with all the proper paperwork. To be clear, this is entirely our choice. No one from Reliance or any legal group has contacted us or pressured us in any way. We made this decision on our own, without any pressure from friends, family, or anyone else," Jainam and Jivika said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

They provided contact details, inviting Reliance to reach out to them if they were interested.

“If Reliance is interested, they can contact us at jainam@1xl.com or jivika@1xl.com, and we will handle the transfer smoothly. If they are not interested, that’s okay too. We will continue to share updates about our journey and work," they added.

Previously, the siblings bought the domain from a Delhi-based app developer reportedly to help him with his education {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Questions on buying domain name They addressed the speculation surrounding the domain name and clarified that they did not want to create controversy or grab attention. They addressed the speculation surrounding the domain name and clarified that they did not want to create controversy or grab attention.

“Today, we want to share an important update about jiohotstar.com, a domain we bought some time ago. For those who don’t know, we bought this domain from a young developer in Delhi to help him with his education. This was part of our efforts to support and uplift others," they said.

“Over the last few weeks, there has been a lot of talk and even some videos about why we own the domain and if it connects to a possible business deal between Jio and Hotstar. We want to clear up any confusion: we never expected this attention and never meant to cause any controversy. Our only goal was to support the developer and share our seva (service) journey," they added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, they initially considered selling the domain name after receiving multiple offers.