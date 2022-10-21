Twitch CEO Aligns With Uber in Seeking ‘Third Way’ for Classifying Creators

But to be successful in the increasingly competitive $104 billion creator economy, top streamers must devote their full attention to it. Some have been known to livestream themselves for up to twelve hours a day or forego taking vacation lest they lose followers or relevance. Twitch recently outlined upcoming changes to how creators will be able to make money on the platform, reducing the percentage of revenue top streamers can keep after they hit $100,000 and increasing an emphasis on advertising. The shift was controversial among creators and led many to question their own economic stability and potential growth on the site.

