Twitter account was hacked when offensive tweets were liked: Chaayos CEO

Chaayos Founder and CEO claimed that the Twitter handle of Chaayos was hacked for about half an hour when a few offensive tweets were liked.
Tea café brand Chaayos was getting trolled on the internet on Thursday for following and liking the social media page of a radical group. Founder and CEO Nitin Saluja claimed that the Twitter handle of Chaayos was hacked for about half an hour when a few offensive tweets were liked.
He apologized for the incident and said that the company respects all faiths equally.
“We have investigated and found that @Chaayos Twitter account was hacked for about half hour and a few offensive tweets were liked in that time. My personal apologies for the same. I want to personally ensure everyone that as a founder and as an org, we respect all faiths equally," Nitin Saluja tweeted.
As some Twitterati questioned whether its ‘the brand's policy’, the company clarified that the page got ‘inadvertently liked from its account’ and affirmed that the brand respects people from all faiths equally and will continue to do so. Here's what happened.
Followers of the Delhi-based brand's Twitter page recently noticed that it has liked a page called “Saffron Love" that often shares radical posts. This particular incident angered Twitteratis with many questioning its ‘policy’.
Sharing a screenshot of the same, one commented, So is this official@Chaayos policy or some social media intern gone crazy?
Hello @Chaayos this is disgusting. Please let us know if this is your official stand?, commented another.
Here's a company in India, @Chaayos amplifying hate speech and genocidal dehumanizing rhetoric against minorities.
Tweets are bad and hopefully someone will get fired for it, but please, this is not solidarity, this is cancel culture and boycott culture. And lot many are into it these days.
Some even suggested the brand to unfollow the page.
The company later clarified that the page got ‘inadvertently liked from its account’ and clarified that it is not what the brand stands for.
Taking to Twitter, it said, There was an offensive tweet that was inadvertently liked from our account. Chaayos detests and denies any view mentioned in the said tweet. We apologize to everyone and to those who were impacted by it.
We want to assure our guests and Team that as a responsible organization we have always respected people of all faiths equally and shall continue to do so forever.
We are investigating what led to this and shall take corrective action asap.
