Home >Companies >News >Twitter adds first Indian payments aggregator for Tip Jar monetisation feature

Twitter adds first Indian payments aggregator for Tip Jar monetisation feature

Premium
Twitter said creators will keep 97% of the revenue (after app store fees) initially, unless they earn more than $50,000. (Photo: Reuters)
2 min read . 01:00 PM IST Prasid Banerjee

  • The microblogging platform has been adding a slew of new monetization features, first announced in February. It opened access to Ticketed Spaces and Super Follows, two other monetisation features available only in the US right now

NEW DELHI: Social media platform Twitter has added the first payments operator to its Tip Jar feature, which allows Twitter users to pay creators for content. The company announced a tie-up with Razorpay today, though the feature is only available to “select users" right now. Integrating Razorpay allows Twitter users to pay creators through credit and debit cards, along with UPI, net-banking and payment wallets in India.

“To start, only a limited group will see the option to add Tip Jar to their profile. This group includes creators, journalists, public figures, experts, and community leaders.," the company said in a blog post. “It is the first of several upcoming ways for creators to monetise their content and earn money from their biggest supporters. Everyone can send tips to applicable accounts on Twitter for iOS and Android via third-party payment services," it added.

The microblogging platform has been adding a slew of new monetization features, first announced in February. It opened access to Ticketed Spaces and Super Follows, two other monetisation features available only in the US right now. While Ticketed Spaces allows creators to charge for Twitter’s live audio rooms, Super Follows is a feature that allows users to charge for special access to content.

Twitter said creators will keep 97% of the revenue (after app store fees) initially, unless they earn more than $50,000. The company’s share will increase to 20% after this. Twitter doesn’t take a cut for Tip Jar.

Adding the Indian payments operator to its list would also answer concerns about Twitter possibly leaving India. The American social media firm has been going back and forth with the Indian government over compliance issues with its new IT rules. The company, alongside WhatsApp, are the two big global firms that have pushed back against the rules publicly.

