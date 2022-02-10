Twitter announces $4 billion share buyback, revenue increase

San Francisco-based Twitter is entering a new chapter, following the unexpected resignation of co-founder Jack Dorsey as chief executive officer in November and the naming of former Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal to take the top job. Pressure is on Twitter to move faster in building new products, and the company set ambitious revenue and user growth goals at an analyst day last year to convince skeptical investors that it was serious about expanding its business. While Twitter has grown steadily for years, its stock gains have lagged behind industry peers.

