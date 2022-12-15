Twitter announces update to ‘Private Information’ policy - here's why2 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2022, 06:32 AM IST
Twitter said that it will remove any tweets or accounts that share someone's live location going forward.
Twitter said that it will remove any tweets or accounts that share someone's live location going forward.
Hours after the microblogging outlet suspended multiple accounts that track private jets, Twitter safety announced an update to its Private Information Policy on Wednesday, according to the news agency Bloomberg.