Twitter appoints Uber's Apurva Dalal as director of engineering

NEW DELHI: Micro blogging platform Twitter on Tuesday announced plans to expand its engineering team in India. As part of these, the company has appointed Apurva Dalal as director of engineering. He comes from ride hailing app Uber where he was the engineering site lead based out of Bengaluru.

Dalal comes with over two decades of engineering experience spanning global organisations such as Uber, Google, and eBay. Starting today, he will be the senior-most member of Twitter’s engineering team in the country, based in Bengaluru, and will be responsible for strengthening the company’s engineering capacity and offerings for local and global audiences.

Twitter said that by committing to hire and develop local engineering talent, Twitter India will play an important role in the company’s journey to become the world's most diverse, inclusive, and accessible tech company. The engineering team in Bengaluru, which has expanded rapidly over the past two years, will continue to focus on building daily utilities for new and existing audiences, with capabilities ranging from product development, research and design as well as data science and machine learning.

Nick Caldwell, vice president of engineering, Twitter said, "We’re excited to bring some of the best, cutting-edge engineering jobs for a global Internet platform to India, a country that is not only a priority market for Twitter but is also a hub for world-class engineering talent. Under Apurva’s leadership, the strengthened India engineering site will focus on building core capabilities in our technology to enable us to serve the public conversation."

Outside of the US, Twitter has dedicated engineering teams in multiple markets including London, Toronto, Singapore and Bengaluru.

Talking about the focus on India, Manish Maheshwari, managing director, Twitter India said, “Twitter in India recorded a 74% YoY mDAU growth in Q4 2020. In order to scale our reach and build a service that is truly for Indians and by Indians, we are investing in expanding our engineering team in the country. With Apurva’s appointment as director of engineering, I’m confident that his expertise and vision will help us strengthen our ability to enhance a service that millions of Indians rely on daily."

