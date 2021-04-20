Twitter appoints Uber's Apurva Dalal as director of engineering

Talking about the focus on India, Manish Maheshwari, managing director, Twitter India said, “Twitter in India recorded a 74% YoY mDAU growth in Q4 2020. In order to scale our reach and build a service that is truly for Indians and by Indians, we are investing in expanding our engineering team in the country. With Apurva’s appointment as director of engineering, I’m confident that his expertise and vision will help us strengthen our ability to enhance a service that millions of Indians rely on daily."