Twitter bird statue fetches $100,000 as Musk auctions HQ items

2 min read.09:37 AM IST Edited By Alka Jain ( with inputs from Agencies )
New Twitter chief Elon Musk has started the 27-hour online auction of San Francisco headquarter items like furniture, decorations, kitchen equipment and many others. A Twitter bird statue fetched $100,000 on Wednesday, according to the news agency AFP.
An online auction of "surplus corporate office assets of Twitter" that lasted slightly more than 24 hours also featured a 10-foot neon light in the shape of Twitter's bird logo, which brought in a winning bid of $40,000, Heritage Global Partners auction service confirmed.
Among the 631 lots were espresso machines, ergonomically correct desks, televisions, bicycle-powered charging stations, pizza ovens and a decorative planter shaped like an "@" sign, AFP reported.
A representative of Heritage Global Partners told Fortune magazine last month that “this auction has nothing to do with their financial position." The auction house was not immediately able to respond to queries sent outside normal business hours.
Still, more cash is likely welcome for Musk, who is trying to cut costs radically at the company, and has failed to pay rent for another San Francisco address, attracting a lawsuit. Other offices, including its Asia-Pacific base in Singapore, have also not been spared, with staff there being asked to clear out and work from home, as per Bloomberg reports.
Just weeks into his ownership of Twitter, he fired about half of its 7,500-strong workforce, sparking concern that the company was insufficiently staffed to carry out content moderation and spooking governments and advertisers.
In last December, Musk said that severe cost cuts at Twitter had repaired the company's dire finances as he set out to find a new CEO for his troubled social media platform.
He said his strategy is to massively reduce costs while building up revenue, and that a new $8 subscription service called Twitter Blue would help with that goal.
