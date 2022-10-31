Twitter CEO Elon Musk wants to know if he should bring back short-video app Vine2 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2022, 11:09 AM IST
The idea to bring back Vine reached plenty of support from Twitter users
Alongside launching a paid verification system on the platform, Twitter chief Elon Musk has started a poll on Twitter Inc. asking users whether he should bring back short-video app Vine. Musk released a poll on Twitter with a simple question — “Bring back Vine?"