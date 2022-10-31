Alongside launching a paid verification system on the platform, Twitter chief Elon Musk has started a poll on Twitter Inc. asking users whether he should bring back short-video app Vine. Musk released a poll on Twitter with a simple question — “Bring back Vine?"

The idea to bring back Vine reached plenty of support from Twitter users.

Bring back Vine? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2022

Till now, 1,137,354 users voted in the Vine poll so far.

Elon Musk has previously run polls on whether he should sell 10% of his stake in Tesla Inc. and if the platform should include an edit button.

Vine was shut down by the social media platform in 2016.

Twitter bought Vine in 2012 and it helped a raft of internet stars get noticed by a wider audience. Those creators eventually left the platform over disagreements over compensation. It was then shut after Twitter was unwilling to continue investing in the app. The following year ByteDance Ltd. acquired Musical.ly before combining it with its own short-video service TikTok.

Meanwhile, Twitter will revise its user verification process, Elon Musk said in a tweet on Sunday, just days after he took over one of the world's most influential social media platforms.

"Whole verification process is being revamped right now", Musk said in his tweet without giving more details.

Twitter is considering charging for the coveted blue check mark verifying the identity of its account holder, technology newsletter Platformer reported on Sunday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Twitter Blue was launched in June last year as the platform's first subscription service, which offers "exclusive access to premium features" on a monthly subscription basis including an option to edit tweets.

The feature to edit tweets was also made available earlier this month after Musk launched a Twitter poll in April asking his millions of followers whether they wanted an edit button. Over 70% had said yes.

