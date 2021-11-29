Shares of the microblogging platform surged 10% at the opening bell on Monday.

According to the source, Dorsey and Twitter's board have settled on his successor.

Twitter was not immediately available for comment.

Dorsey is also the top executive at Square, a financial payments company that he founded, and some big investors have openly questioned whether he can be effective leading both.

In early 2020, Dorsey faced calls from Elliott Management Corp to step down, after the hedge fund argued he was paying too little attention to Twitter while also running payments processing company Square Inc.

Dorsey fended off this pressure by giving Elliott and its ally, buyout firm Silver Lake Partners, seats on Twitter's board.

