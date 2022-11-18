Twitter shuts offices after mass resignations. What it told employees - Full Text here2 min read . Updated: 18 Nov 2022, 09:17 AM IST
Twitter Inc. on Thursday announced it was temporarily closing its offices after Elon Musk issued employees an ultimatum: Stay with the company “working long hours at high intensity" or quit with three months’ severance pay. The closure until Monday came after more workers than expected opted for the latter option, according to people familiar with the situation, causing confusion over who should still be allowed access to Twitter premises.