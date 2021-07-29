Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Twitter closes re-opened US office as third covid wave fear looms large

Twitter closes re-opened US office as third covid wave fear looms large

Premium
People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Livemint

US coronavirus cases have been rising due to the Delta variant

After Google, Twitter is shutting its reopened offices in United States, while other big tech companies are making vaccination mandatory for on-campus employees, as the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant drives a resurgence in cases.

After Google, Twitter is shutting its reopened offices in United States, while other big tech companies are making vaccination mandatory for on-campus employees, as the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant drives a resurgence in cases.

Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook Inc said on Wednesday all U.S. employees must get vaccinated to step into offices. Google is also planning to expand its vaccination drive to other regions in the coming months.

Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook Inc said on Wednesday all U.S. employees must get vaccinated to step into offices. Google is also planning to expand its vaccination drive to other regions in the coming months.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Twitter, which on Wednesday also paused future office reopenings, had started allowing employees back to its campuses in San Francisco and New York at 50% capacity about a fortnight ago after more than 16 months.

U.S. coronavirus cases have been rising due to the Delta variant, which emerged in India but has quickly spread and now accounts for more than 80% of U.S. coronavirus cases.

Google also said on Wednesday it would extend its work-from-home policy through Oct. 18 due to a recent rise in cases caused by the Delta variant across different regions.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

In small town India, a shift underway from savings to i ...

Premium

Can Ajay Singh save SpiceJet a second time?

Premium

The legal moves startups make before going public

Premium

Let a hundred EV makers vroom

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!