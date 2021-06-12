Twitter declined ‘a number of orders’ from Indian government, company says

Gadde added that negotiation with governments involves “making sure that the government itself knows what it’s asking for". “In a lot of instances, you have people who might be enforcing a particular law in a particular way, but that may not be necessarily what someone more senior in the government is understanding what’s happening, or really informed about what’s happening," she said. “So, on some level it is purely an education," she said, explaining that asking questions about government orders and how they violate Twitter and a country’s rules, has resulted in many instances where governments have pulled back in particular ways.