Twitter dissolves Trust and Safety Council2 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2022, 01:31 PM IST
Twitter has dissolved its Trust and Safety Council comprising of civil rights organizations, academics and other bodies that advocated for safety
Twitter Inc on Monday disbanded its Trust and Safety Council, a volunteer group formed in 2016 to advise the social media platform on site decisions, according to an email reviewed by Reuters.