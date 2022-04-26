Many Twitter India employees are wary of the changes in culture, policies and compensation that the social media platform’s new owner Elon Musk would bring in.

Mint spoke to employees at Twitter who said while some are excited about Musk, chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX, owning Twitter, others are cautious about how the changes will affect their roles and future. “The all-hands meeting happened around 2 am India time, and we were told around 1 am. The link was shared, and since then, we have been scanning through the platforms hoping to get more information," a Twitter India employee said, declining to be named.

“Some are excited about the changes, given the personality of Elon Musk, while some are anxious," another employee said.

On Monday, Twitter said it accepted Musk’s offer to buy the company for $44 billion. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company," the company said in a statement that was tweeted by chairman Bret Taylor.

The company has about 7,500 employees in all. “There will be more meetings going ahead. Internally, many teams in India are globally aligned, so there will be questions on how their profiles will change," another Twitter employee based in India said, also requesting anonymity.

According to reports, Twitter chief executive Parag Agrawal said, “there are no plans of layoffs at this time". He also informed that restricted stock options will vest for now in the usual manner until the deal closes.

Twitter did not respond to Mint’s queries sent on Tuesday afternoon.

The New York Times cited Agrawal as saying, “We constantly evolve our policies," when asked whether US’s former president Donald Trump would be allowed back on Twitter. “Once the deal closes, we don’t know what direction this company will go in," NYT said, citing Agrawal.