Twitter employees are in wait and watch mode post-takeover

Mint spoke to employees at Twitter who said while some are excited about Musk, chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX, owning Twitter, others are cautious about how the changes will affect their roles and future. “The all-hands meeting happened around 2 am India time, and we were told around 1 am. The link was shared, and since then, we have been scanning through the platforms hoping to get more information," a Twitter India employee said, declining to be named.