Twitter faces claim it benefited from child sex trafficking

Their product liability claim is distinguishable from one that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit recently allowed in a case against app maker Snap Inc. over a “speed filter" that allegedly led to a fatal car crash, Spero said. Unlike the speed filter, “the nature of the alleged design flaw in this case—and the harm that is alleged to flow from that flaw—is directly related to the posting of third-party content on Twitter," he said. The CDA bars the product liability claim, he said.

