Twitter failed to pay rent on US headquarter building, accuses lawsuit2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 09:17 AM IST
Twitter rents more than 460,000 square feet of space on eight floors of the San Francisco building, according to the complaint
Under new owner Elon Musk, Twitter Inc. quit paying rent on its San Francisco headquarters in December, according to a lawsuit filed by the landlord.
