NEW DELHI: Microblogging giant Twitter, which has often been accused of aiding the spread of fake news, is finally introducing a mechanism for users to flag such posts. “We’re testing a feature for you to report Tweets that seem misleading - as you see them. Starting today, some people in the US, South Korea, and Australia will find the option to flag a Tweet as ’It’s misleading’ after clicking on Report Tweet," the company said in a tweet today.

We’re testing a feature for you to report Tweets that seem misleading - as you see them. Starting today, some people in the US, South Korea, and Australia will find the option to flag a Tweet as “It’s misleading after clicking on Report Tweet. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) August 17, 2021

While the feature is limited to only three countries right now, Twitter usually carries out such experiments for features that have a shot at becoming an integral part of the platform in the long run. Recent developments like Spaces, Fleets and more had also been through limited testing processes before coming to other markets.

“We're assessing if this is an effective approach so we’re starting small," the company said in its tweet. Twitter also noted that it may not take action on every post that is reported and “cannot respond to each report" in the experiment, but the company expects the experiment to “identify trends" that help scale and speed up its broader misinformation work. Which suggests that the company, like many other social media firms, wants to depend on algorithms to flag fake news in future.

Fake news will be reported on Twitter in the same way that harmful or other offending content is reported. A dropdown menu appears when a user clicks on the arrow on the top right of every tweet, which consists of the option to report it. Twitter is also taking the same approach as competitor Facebook, and will require users to select what kind of misleading content they are reporting — political, health-related, etc. There’s a specific section for covid-19 misinformation in the health section.

