Twitter has about 2,300 workers: Elon Musk after report of headcount reduction1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 02:23 PM IST
A report stated that about 75 of Twitter's 1,300 employees are on leave including about 40 engineers.
New Twitter chief Elon Musk said that the company has about 2,300 active employees. He gave the information about the Twitter headcount in a tweet on Saturday.
