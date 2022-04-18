This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The 'Edit Tweet' feature introduced by Twitter has been in the news for quite some time now. While there were concerns about the nature of the 'Edit Tweet' button, it appears that the new feature may leave a digital trace of your tweet's history, as per news agency ANI report.
The edit function seems to have an 'immutable' quality, which means Twitter may create an entirely new tweet when one is edited, all the while preserving the previous versions of that tweet, according to a report by The Verge.
Developer Manchun Wong has said, "looks like Twitter's approach to Edit Tweet is immutable, as in, instead of mutating the Tweet text within the same Tweet, it re-creates a new Tweet with the amended content, along with the list of the old Tweets prior to that edit."
Meanwhile, app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi also tweeted out screenshots of the new edit button, teasing us with the feature's possible look when it's live on Twitter. In one screenshot, Paluzzi shows how the 'Edit Tweet' option could appear in the three-dot menu on the right side of your tweets.
It is worth noting that for now it is unknown if the tweet history will appear exclusively for the users or it will be public for others to see.