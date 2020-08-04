Twitter investigated by FTC for alleged misuse of user data

Twitter’s 2011 settlement with the FTC barred the company for 20 years from “misleading consumers about the extent to which it protects the security, privacy, and confidentiality of nonpublic consumer information." The agreement sprang from a 2009 hack of the social media platform that allowed intruders to send out phony messages from any account, among other issues. Under the settlement, the company also had to honor users’ privacy choices and faced fines of as much as $16,000 per violation of the order in the future, the FTC said at the time.