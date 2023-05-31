Twitter is now worth just one-third of Elon Musk's purchase price: Fidelity Report1 min read 31 May 2023, 09:31 AM IST
Fidelity has marked down the value of its equity stake in Twitter, stating that the social media platform is now worth just one-third of what Elon Musk paid for it
Twitter is now worth just one-third of what Elon Musk paid for the social-media platform, according to Fidelity, which recently marked down the value of its equity stake in the company.
