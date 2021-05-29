Twitter is working on Facebook-like reactions for tweets

NEW DELHI: Micro-blogging giant, Twitter, is taking a page out of rival Facebook’s book. According to reverse engineering expert, Jane Manchun Wong, the company will introduce tweet reactions, extending them beyond the ‘like’ option. Wong says the company is working on introducing options like “Cheer", “Hmm", “Sad" and “Haha". It’s unclear when the feature will be rolled out.

Reactions were first introduced by Facebook over four years ago. They have since been copied by other platforms, including Microsoft-owned LinkedIn. While Twitter’s ‘sad’ and ‘haha’ options are the same as you see on Facebook, ‘hmm’ and ‘cheer’ are its own. LinkedIn too has its own reactions, like “celebrate", “support" and more.

Wong isn’t the first to point out the existence of reactions in Twitter’s future though. The company had been conducting surveys with select users in March. In fact, the company seemed to have a much larger set of reactions in the works at the time. According to a tweet by one user who got the survey at the time, Twitter was working on no less than seven reactions.

In fact, the company asked users to choose between two sets of reactions. While the options remained the same--like, funny, interesting, sad, awesome, support and angry--the company was testing different emojis for these reactions. The company also asked users how they would feel if their tweets are downvoted or disliked using these reactions.

The micro-blogging platform has been on sort of a feature-spree recently. It has relaunched the verification feature and is working on Spaces, an audio-only platform similar to Clubhouse. It also launched the Tip-Jar feature earlier this month, which allows users to pay creators for their tweets. A subscription-based platform called Twitter Blue, which will start at $2.99, is also in the works and was confirmed by Wong earlier.

